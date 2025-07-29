The Young Bucks' AEW ally to return after 249 days & immediately attack ex-WWE star? Exploring the possibility

An ally of The Young Bucks could finally make his TV return after months of absence and take out a former WWE star. The talent might exact revenge on behalf of the Bucks.The Young Bucks had been in a feud with ex-WWE star Swerve Strickland for months. At All In: Texas, Swerve teamed up with Will Ospreay to defeat Matthew and Nicholas Jackson and strip them of their EVP status. The Bucks' ally, Jack Perry, may finally return to target The Realest on behalf of his stablemates.Perry has not been seen on AEW TV since losing his TNT Title at Full Gear on November 23, 2024. He was a part of The Elite alongside the Bucks and Kazuchika Okada before going on hiatus. It has been nearly 250 days since his last appearance, but The Scapegoat might finally make his shocking return on Wednesday's Dynamite.Perry could attack Swerve Strickland immediately after his return to take revenge on behalf of the Bucks, who lost their EVP positions due to The Realest. Strickland is currently involved in a feud with Kazuchika Okada, which gives the former Jungle Boy another reason to target the ex-AEW World Champion upon his comeback.A potential feud against Strickland immediately upon his arrival could help Perry gain momentum and regain his status as a top star in AEW. However, this is mere speculation as of now, and nothing is confirmed.The Young Bucks are set for an important match on AEW DynamiteAEW recently commenced a World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament. The competition's winner will get to challenge the current champions, The Hurt Syndicate, for the title at Forbidden Door 2025. FTR and the Bang Bang Gang have already advanced to the semifinals.This Wednesday on Dynamite, The Young Bucks will take on The Outrunners in a quarterfinal match as part of the ongoing World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament.It remains to be seen if Matthew and Nicholas Jackson manage to advance in the tournament.