The Young Bucks break silence with a 3-word message after losing AEW World Trios titles at Revolution

The Young Bucks didn't have their best night at the recent AEW Revolution pay-per-view as they, alongside Kenny Omega, lost their World Trios Championships. Now the Jackson brothers have broken their silence.

Matt and Nick Jackson once again joined forces with Omega to defend their titles against arguably their toughest test to date, the House of Black. The villainous trio had been terrorizing The Elite for weeks on Dynamite and Rampage.

In the end, it was the House of Black who emerged victorious, becoming the new champions. But what is next for The Elite? The Young Bucks may have given some insight into their immediate plans in their most recent Twitter bio.

The match at Revolution was the first time since 2015 that Matt and Nick had shared a ring with Malakai Black, and the first time since 2008 that Omega had done the same. However, no member of The Elite had ever shared the ring with Brody King or Buddy Matthews before.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega defended the AEW Trios Championships three times

The Elite have become synonymous with the AEW Trios Championships since they were introduced in 2022. They were the inaugural champions, and the first-ever two-time champions, with their second reign being short, yet eventful.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega defeated Death Triangle on the January 11th edition of Dynamite in an "Escalara de la Muerte" match to win the titles. They would then go on to defend the titles on three occasions.

The Elite defeated the team of Top Flight and AR Fox not once but twice, as well as beating Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and Ethan Page of The Firm on an episode of Rampage.

At the time of writing, nothing has been announced regarding what's next for either The Elite or the House of Black, but rest assured that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega won't be going down without a fight.

