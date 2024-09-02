The Young Bucks to convince former Universal Champion to leave WWE for AEW next year? Exploring the possibility

The Young Bucks arguably have a lot of influence in the wrestling industry and also have several friends in WWE despite working for AEW. They did have a few outings in the Stamford-based promotion but decided to pursue their career elsewhere.

However, while working on the independent scene and plying their trade in Japan, the veteran tag team made a lot of friends. Because of that, they could try and convince a former Universal Champion to leave WWE for AEW next year and he is someone with whom they have a storied history. That is none other than Kevin Owens. Owens was a major player on the independent scene before he came to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Trending

Expand Tweet

During his time in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Owens formed a stable with the Young Bucks and Adam Cole and called it the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling. With him losing to Cody Rhodes at Bash in Berlin and his contract reportedly ending in December of this year, the Bucks could try to bring him to AEW.

Kevin Owens did not enjoy his title wins in WWE

Kevin Owens is a big name in WWE and has won many titles over the years. His title wins have all been loved by fans and have been regarded as great reigns worthy of high acclaim.

However, he has now revealed that he did not enjoy those title runs because he was always thinking about what needs to be done in the future. Speaking to CBS Sports, the former Universal Champion said:

"From 2015 to 2018, 2019, that's all I could think about, that was when I was champion all the time. I was Intercontinental Champion, I was US Champion, I was Universal Champion. I was never happy. Never happy. I always wanted to do more. I wanted the next week to be bigger."

That same hunger of his could prompt him to make a move to AEW if the Young Bucks came calling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback