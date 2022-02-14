Former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks lash out at their critics

Former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are at it again on their social media accounts. This time taking shots at detractors who aren’t happy that they win so many awards amongst wrestling websites and journalists.

The Young Bucks are among the most decorated tag teams of the 21st century. The Bucks have held championship gold in nearly every promotion they have superkicked their way into. They currently hold the record for the longest reign with the AEW Tag Team Championship, with their reign receiving widespread praise from fans and critics alike.

With this in mind, the Jackson brothers took to their regularly changing Twitter bio to poke fun at people who think that the duo winning so many awards is a bad thing.

The bio is likely to reference a recent Twitter exchange between Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer and former wrestling manager Jim Cornette. The former promoter is known to have a disdain for The Bucks and Meltzer, and that feud reignited over the past weekend.

Cornette blasted Meltzer over his perceived bias towards performers like Kenny Omega, winning multiple awards from publications like Meltzer's Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The Young Bucks were back to their winning ways on AEW Rampage

It had been a while since AEW fans had seen the former Tag Team Champions in the ring together. Matt Jackson had to battle COVID over the Christmas period. Their scheduled bout with Roppongi Vice on the January 21st edition of AEW Rampage was postponed due to Rocky Romero battling COVID as well.

However, that bout finally took place on the February 11th edition of Rampage to much fanfare.

The Bucks came out victorious after a hard-hitting match, with fellow Bullet Club associate Jay White making an appearance. The Switchblade attacked Trent Beretta after the match.

