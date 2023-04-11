There's only one man who can be Brock Lesnar's final WWE opponent

Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. At the age of 45, we might be seeing his final peak years as a professional wrestler. If there is one man who should be his final opponent, it is Keith Lee.

The AEW star was one of the best wrestlers in NXT, where he became a simultaneous NXT World Champion and North American Champion. He made a spectacular start to his WWE main roster career, feuding with Randy Orton. The Limitless One defeated the Viper at the Payback premium live event in 2020.

Lee had big matches against the likes of Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre but came up short. He also participated in the Royal Rumble, where he had a memorable interaction with Brock Lesnar that is still talked about to this day.

The Beast Incarnate was dominant, but Lee entered the fray and the two engaged in an exciting slugfest. The former UFC star looked genuinely intimidated by his opponent, which put Keith Lee over in a huge way.

Keith Lee was eventually released from WWE, but after spending some time in AEW, he could make a return to the company with Triple H at the helm.

If The Beast Incarnate is nearing the end of his tenure with the company, Lee would be a great final opponent. It would put The Limitless One over as a huge star and fans would be thrilled to see the company complete the story from their very first interaction in the Royal Rumble match.

Keith Lee discussed his interaction with Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble

Shortly after joining AEW, Keith Lee reflected on his spot with Brock Lesnar in the 2020 Royal Rumble match.

In an interview with Chris Jericho, he said:

"We didn't do a lot," he said on his work with Brock. "Just from the walk down, and here's what made it. This Rumble happens and everyone's got these ideas. And Brock is like, 'yeah, awesome, sure thing.' Then the bell rings and he is just chucking people. 'Whatever you said you wanted to do doesn't matter anymore because either I don't remember or I don't care.' I was in the back like, 'oh, that's not what they said, I am going to have to fight him because I am not about to lose my s**t.'" (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Tony Khan has treated Keith Lee as a big deal in AEW, making him a tag team champion as well. However, many stars have wanted to reunite with Triple H, so if The Limitless One returns to WWE, a feud with Brock Lesnar would be fascinating.

