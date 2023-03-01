There's only one man who can be The Miz's final WWE opponent

Former WWE Champion The Miz has had one of the most decorated careers in the company's history, winning practically everything that has been presented to him. But as his career begins to wind down, there is only one man who should be his final opponent.

That man is none other than the current AEW World Champion MJF, who has had the wrestling world talking for some time now as his contract with All Elite Wrestling expires on New Year's Day in 2024.

If MJF were to jump ship to WWE in 2024, The Miz would be an obvious dream match, but why should Maxwell Jacob Friedman be the final opponent of Mike Mizanin's career?

The Wrestling Blog @WrestlingBlog_ Is official The Miz is the host of Wrestlemania Is official The Miz is the host of Wrestlemania https://t.co/or478PrNtM

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been compared to The Miz a lot during his young career, but the difference between the two men is that MJF is arguably a more evolved version of the former WWE Champion.

MJF's journey throughout the independent scene has given him a wealth of experience and different wrestling styles that the "A-lister" never got due to only working for the WWE. Meaning that passing the torch to Friedman would be the perfect way to cement Max as a top star in WWE.

The former WWE Champion is almost certain to be one of the next in line to make a permanent jump to Hollywood and the world of acting. But before he does, this year's WrestleMania host should pass the torch to the current generation's version of The Miz.

CM Punk infamously called MJF a less famous version of The Miz

The comparisons between the two men have even found their way onto TV, with the most famous example coming during MJF's first face-to-face promo battle with the Second City Saint CM Punk.

The segment took place in November 2021 on the "Thanksgiving Eve" edition of Dynamite, where Punk famously called Max a "less famous Miz," leading to a huge reaction from the crowd in attendance.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “That line by Punk about me being a ‘less famous Miz,’ that resonated because people used to actually think that.



But I’m smart enough to know better.



- MJF

(via SI) “That line by Punk about me being a ‘less famous Miz,’ that resonated because people used to actually think that. But I’m smart enough to know better.- MJF(via SI) https://t.co/JPCuRYxJJB

Punk's promo was even referenced on WWE TV during the "A-lister's" feud with Edge, with the "Rated-R Superstar" claiming that the former WWE Champion had become so successful that people mention him on other shows just to get a reaction.

Do you think this dream match will ever take place?

