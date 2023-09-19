There's only one woman who can stop Nia Jax from wreaking havoc in WWE locker room

The return of Nia Jax to WWE last week caught everybody by surprise. She made her unexpected return and put the women’s locker room on notice when she attacked Rhea Ripley, making a bold statement in the process.

There was a time when Nia Jax was legitimately the most feared female star on the roster, and rightly so. She is a giant of a woman and can easily take anyone out. She even took part in the men’s Royal Rumble in 2019, where she went toe to toe with some of the men in a move that shocked many.

Despite her return to WWE and seemingly laying down a marker by taking out The Nightmare, there is one name that can give Nia a run for her money. That woman is none other than former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

On the September 15 episode of Rampage, Cargill wrestled her last match in AEW and has since been removed from the AEW roster and also from their website. Various reports suggest that the 31-year-old will make her way to WWE soon.

If that is the case, Triple H and the creative should do their utmost to put the two women against each other in what will be a monumental clash.

Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill could bring the house down

Nia Jax made it clear on Monday Night RAW that she was after everybody and that no one was safe from her.

She spoke backstage after RAW when she said:

“Let's just say my actions speak louder than my words.”

Going by those comments, it is clear that she does not fear anyone. But if Jade Cargill makes her impending move to WWE, then she will have someone to fear.

Jade is a physical specimen and, like Nia, has not been afraid of going up against anyone in AEW. She was the longest reigning TBS Champion in history.

A match with Nia Jax will no doubt be the best way in which Jade Cargill can make her presence felt in WWE. Going up against a heel will also make sure that she goes over with the fans.

That will ensure a smooth transition from one company to another and make sure that her name is on the fans' minds for a long time to come.