"They didn’t listen" - Former AEW talent details how WWE legend stepped up to prevent scary injury during match with The Acclaimed (Exclusive)

Former AEW talent Tamilian Vineesh has detailed how WWE legend Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) tried to step in and help him during his match with The Acclaimed during his brief run with the company.

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens have been on the run of a lifetime as of late, cementing themselves as not only one of the most popular acts in AEW, but also one of the most dominant as they recently capped off their feud with Swerve In Our Glory.

However, it wasn't always like this, as Bowens and Caster had to perfect their craft on AEW's smaller shows like Dark and Dark: Elevation, where they regularly faced lesser-known performers.

One of the performers who faced The Acclaimed was Tamilian Vineesh, who, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Max Everett, spoke about how when he faced them in 2021, they weren't on their game as much as they are now.

"The very interesting thing about the match is they call a lot of spots in the back and they forgot their own spot. [Anthony] Bowens tagged [Max] Caster, and then Bowens pinned me, 1-2-3. We go to the back, Bowens tagged Caster, Caster was supposed to be the legal man—and hey I’m not really exposing anything, I’m just exposing the tag team champions of the company how big of an idiots they were back then," Vineesh said. [0:26-0:56]

The former AEW star also recalled how Paul Wight tried to fix the problem they had brought on themselves by suggesting a finish, which Caster and Bowens didn't adhere to.

"They go back and Tony [Khan] I believe was upset so they had to go back and fix it. We went back and there was no fans, there was nothing, and The Big Show, Paul Wight got up and said ‘Vineesh shouldn’t be taking anymore bumps, just tag Caster, drop the elbow, pin 1-2-3.’ They didn’t listen, they still wanted go get their s**t in and they gave me—I don’t know what their move-set is called but they gave me one more thing," Vineesh added. [1:00-1:30]

You can watch the full interview with Tamilian Vineesh right here:

Vineesh made his debut on the May 12 taping of AEW Dark last year, losing in tag team action to the Dark Order's Colt Cabana and Evil Uno. He returned alongside Baron Black to take on The Acclaimed the month following in another losing effort

The Acclaimed have successfully defended their AEW Tag Team Championship three times already

Having come up short at the All Out pay-per-view on September 4 2022, The Acclaimed finally reached the mountain top when they defeated Swerve In Our Glory at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on September 21 2022, winning the AEW Tag Team Championship in the process.

Since then, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens (with Billy Gunn by their side) have proven themselves to be more than just a popular team, as they have already defended their gold three times at the time of writing.

The Acclaimed defeated teams like The Butcher and The Blade, Private Party and the Varsity Athletes before defeating Swerve In Our Glory again at Full Gear, cementing their spot as the team to beat in AEW.

