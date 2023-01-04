"They really helped make The Young Bucks" - Former WWE Superstar lavishes praise on 13-time champions (Exclusive)

Former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are one of the most accomplished duos in wrestling history. However, B. Brian Blair believes The Briscoes helped them become the superstars they are today.

Current ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes had a legendary feud with Matt and Nick Jackson during their tenure with Ring of Honor between 2009 and 2018. The two teams also fought over tag team gold in companies like New Japan Pro-Wrestling, PWG, and WSW in Australia.

However, their wars over the ROH Tag Team Championship led fans to see The Young Bucks vs. The Briscoes as one of the best tag team feuds of the 21st century.

Speaking in a live Q&A on Sportskeeda's UnSkripted, former WWE Superstar B. Brian Blair, famous for being one half of The Killer Bees, was asked which modern team he would have liked to work with. He responded:

“I would like to work with—probably The Briscoes. I think they’re a tremendous heel team, I haven’t seen a lot of them lately, they’re back in Ring of Honor but they were hot and they really helped make The Young Bucks.” [29:27-30:02]

The Briscoes hold the record for most reigns as the ROH Tag Team Champions, with their current reign being the 13th of their careers. In comparison, Matt and Nick Jackson have held the championship on three occasions.

You can watch the full conversation between Dr. Chris Featherstone and B. Brian Blair right here:

The Young Bucks will be in action next week on AEW Dynamite

The Best-of-Seven Series between The Elite and Death Triangle is taking a backseat on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite due to Kenny Omega wrestling Will Ospreay in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

However, the series' grand finale will take place next week on Dynamite, where Omega and The Young Bucks will be looking to become the first-ever two-time AEW Trios Champions.

2 weeks time. Match 7. Escalera De La Muerte. ABSOLUTE CINEMA from The Elite vs Death Triangle once again.2 weeks time. Match 7. Escalera De La Muerte. #AEWDynamite ABSOLUTE CINEMA from The Elite vs Death Triangle once again.2 weeks time. Match 7. Escalera De La Muerte. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/Iboyqq04HT

In the final match of the series, The Elite will face Death Triangle in an Escalara de la Muerte, or a ladder match for our English readers, on the January 11, 2023 edition of Dynamite.

The match will also hold special significance for Matt and Nick Jackson as the show will take place in California, their home state.

Do you think The Elite will win the AEW Trios Championships? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Please credit Sportskeeda when using quotes from this article, and embed the YouTube video.

