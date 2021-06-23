"Things have kind of just gone faster than they were before"- Jungle Boy on his upcoming AEW title match

AEW star Jungle Boy recently revealed that it's a dream come true for him to be competing for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

Jungle Boy stunned the wrestling world after winning the 21-man Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing last month. He eliminated Christian Cage, who was the front runner to win the whole match. The victory earned him an opportunity to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW title.

Ahead of his upcoming title match, Jungle Boy appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed numerous topics, most notably his sudden push to the main event scene. Jungle Boy stated that in hindsight, he never thought that he would be entering the main event this soon:

"I guess, coming into it, that’s like the dream of what you want, kind of just for it to take off like that. But you know, we’re a little over two years in now, and it feels crazy from the beginning to now. I’m on the main event of Dynamite with Kenny Omega. That’s something a couple of years ago I think would’ve not seemed possible. So it’s really cool. I feel, especially, in the last couple weeks since the fans have been back, things have kind of just gone faster than they were before. So it’s been interesting", said Jungle Boy (H/T-WrestlingInc)

Jungle Boy is pretty much excited about fans coming back to the arenas, and in all likelihood, their positive reaction to Jungle Boy might have led to his sudden push to the top.

Jungle Boy will challenge for the AEW world title this Saturday

Jungle Boy will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship on the upcoming episode of Dynamite this Saturday. With the given time, both men did a fine job in building up the feud.

Despite Jungle Boy getting the upper hand over The Cleaner during the build-up, it seems unlikely that he will be winning the AEW world title this early.

Regardless of the predictable outcome, the bout will be exciting for the fans in attendance since both men will use most of their athletic maneuvers.

Apart from the title match, the show will also feature a singles match between Hangman Page and Powerhouse Hobbs.

This will certainly be a must-see show for the event.

