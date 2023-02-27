This former WWE and AEW Star must return to confront Roman Reigns before WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes is just over a month away (at the time of writing) from wrestling in the biggest match of his career, but after some recent comments on WWE Raw, perhaps the company needs to bring someone in to be by his side.

Who better to be by Cody's side than his wife, former WWE and AEW star Brandi Rhodes, who hasn't competed in the ring since the January 31st 2022, edition of Dark: Elevation in AEW?

However, after some rather unsavory comments from Paul Heyman on last week's Monday Night Raw, should the "American Nightmare" bring Brandi on to the show to voice her opinions on things as well?

ScottyChrysForever33 @ScottyStyles33



#WWERAW Brandi Rhodes gonna slap the hell out of Paul Heyman at #WrestleMania Brandi Rhodes gonna slap the hell out of Paul Heyman at #WrestleMania.#WWERAW https://t.co/1WS0MrWwsS

While Roman Reigns has not crossed paths with Brandi in the past, it's evident from her promos in AEW that she would be more than capable of holding her own with the microphone.

Brandi cut some scathing promos in All Elite Wrestling, especially in her final months in the company, where she wasn't afraid to unleash a verbal tirade on anyone who got on her bad side.

Cody Rhodes is trying his best to remain as professional as possible in his feud against The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman, but considering The Bloodline isn't afraid to play dirty from time to time, perhaps it's time for the Rhodes family to have someone on their side who wants to get their hands dirty as well.

Brandi isn't the only member of the Rhodes family who has been referenced on WWE TV

Since his return to WWE at the Royal Rumble, people all over the WWE roster have tried to get under Cody Rhodes' skin by bringing his family into things, even members of his family who are still contracted to AEW.

"The Natural" Dustin Rhodes fka Golddust has been referenced a number of times as well, with Baron Corbin being the latest man to drag the Rhodes family name through the mud as he prepared for a recent match with Cody on RAW.

Dustin has taken to Twitter in recent weeks to respond to comments made about himself, Brandi and his late father Dusty Rhodes, claiming that the people who are namedropping him and his family name are just jealous.

Do you think WWE will bring in Brandi or Dustin Rhodes in the future? Let us know in the comments section below!

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes