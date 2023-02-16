This former WWE United States Champion should have never lost to Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is perhaps the most dominant force in WWE right now. He is a legitimate combat sports machine having held titles not only in professional and amateur wrestling but also with UFC as an MMA fighter. Be that as it may, there is one former WWE star he should not have beaten.

Samoa Joe is on a tear in his current conjoined playgrounds, AEW and Ring of Honor. Both are owned by Tony Khan so when the former ROH World Champion debuted at last year's Supercard of Honor it was a natural transition to bring him over to AEW Dynamite a few days later. He captured the ROH World Television title on that night, defeating Minoru Suzuki, and still holds that title.

Prior to his AEW success, Samoa Joe held the NXT and United States Championships during his run with WWE. Although neither are achievements to be scoffed at, it is a far cry from what was originally promised in his run. Especially considering Joe conceivably went toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar in 2017 for the Universal Championship.

At the Great Balls of Fire event that year, Joe and Brock collided for RAW's world title in a bout that truly sold the threat the Samoan could be. Lesnar survived the onslaught, however, and pinned his challenger after a single F5. They later locked horns with each other at SummerSlam, in a four-way also involving Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, but once again Brock retained his title.

If the truth is to be told, Joe had no business losing in either bout. The key here was timing. Had it been a 2005 version of Brock who gave himself to the brand each and every week, the decision would have been justified. Had it not been for the fact that it was painfully obvious that Lesnar's title run was being prolonged so that he could drop it to Roman at the following year's WrestleMania - which didn't even happen - then again, it may have been justified.

But at the time, Joe was one of if not the hottest star on WWE's RAW brand. Brock was working his typical part-time schedule. And the 'Mania' main event between Roman and Brock was just as unwanted by fans as the first. WWE would have been much better off investing in their new monster, their new equivalent to Thanos.

If the plan needed to be for Roman to take the title next year, then putting it on Joe could have served up something fresh to the fans. In any case, Joe should have never lost to Brock Lesnar in what has been their first and only singles showdown.

The former WWE star has also captured the TNT title in AEW twice

The Samoan Submission Machine has also picked up the mantle of "King of Television" as he captured the TNT title. He first won the belt when he defeated Wardlow at Full Gear in November last year.

He later lost the belt to Darby Allin in December. Darby made several defenses of the title week in and week out before Joe returned for their rubber match. Said match was won by Samoa Joe once again in a No Holds Barred bout.

The self-proclaimed King will now prepare for an eventual rematch with Wardlow after Mr. Mayhem returned to make his intention to rematch the champion clear.

What do you think? Should Joe have beaten Brock? Let us know in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes