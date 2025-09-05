  • home icon
  Three WWE/AEW Stars Who Have Been Champions For 1000 Days

Three WWE/AEW Stars Who Have Been Champions For 1000 Days

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 05, 2025 19:29 GMT
Roman Reigns and Athena
Roman Reigns is a former Universal Champion (source: WWE.com and AEW's YouTube channel)

There isn't a WWE or AEW star alive who hasn't dreamed about being champion. Becoming a champion is what most wrestlers dream about since the day they take their first bump in the ring. While some are lucky enough to realize this dream, many fall short. But there are some wrestlers who are able to go on legendary title runs. Hulk Hogan and Bruno Sammartino are some of the names that come to mind when talking about legendary title runs. Now, let's take a look at three current WWE or AEW stars who have been champions for 1000 days.

#3. Mercedes Martinez - 1092 Days

Mercedes Martinez is a tenured veteran in the business. She has competed for almost every major wrestling promotion under the sun, including AEW, WWE, TNA Wrestling, ROH, and many more. In 2009, Mercedes wrestled for Women Superstars Uncensored. She was a big deal during the company's early days.

At the WSU 2nd Anniversary Show in 2009, she defeated Angel Orsini for the WSU World Title. This started her dominant reign as champion. The AEW star went on to hold the title for an impressive three years. Her legendary 1092-day reign as champion ended at the WSU Y.O.L.O event in 2012 when she lost the title to Jessicka Havok.

#2. AEW Star Athena Has Been Champion For 1000 Days

After a successful run in WWE, Athena joined AEW in 2022. While she has competed on Dynamite and Collision, Athena has been a regular feature on ROH for the past couple of years. Athena won the ROH Women's World Title from Mercedes Martinez at Final Battle 2022.

Since then, she has looked unstoppable as the division's top champion. She has also defended her title against several top contenders like Angelina Love and Leyla Hirsch. As champion, Athena's work in the ring has gotten better as well. Currently, she is still the ROH Women's World Champion and has just completed 1000 days with the title.

#1. Roman Reigns - 1316 Days

Right from his start in WWE, it looked like Roman Reigns was bred for success. The company kept trying to push him as a main eventer for several years, even when the fans rejected him. However, in 2020, Roman returned from hiatus as a heel and had a new gimmick. He immediately got over and captured the Universal Championship by defeating Braun Strowman and The Fiend at Payback 2020.

This kick-started one of the most iconic title runs of the modern era as Roman transformed himself into the Tribal Chief. He then laid waste to many top WWE stars as he cemented his place as one of the greatest WWE performers of all time. During his reign, The OTC won the WWE Championship as well. He held the Universal Title for 1316 days while he also held the WWE Championship for 735 days. His historic title reign ended at WrestleMania 40 when he lost to Cody Rhodes.

It will be interesting to see who will be the next AEW/WWE star to breach the 1000-day mark as champion.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
