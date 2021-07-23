Thunder Rosa officially joins AEW

Thunder Rosa has just been announced as the latest signing to the AEW roster, joining their stacked women's division. The former NWA Women's Champion has been revealed as the latest wrestling star to become All Elite, and on her birthday, no less.

The announcement was made earlier today via AEW's official Twitter account. Thunder Rosa has been making appearances in AEW since August 2020, almost a year ago. She faced former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida for the title at AEW: All Out a month later, but didn't quite make it.

Thunder Rosa also made history in AEW earlier this year. Rosa and Britt Baker took part in the brand's first-ever women's headline match on Dynamite. The match, which took place in March of this year, saw the pair clash in an unsanctioned lights-out match, where Rosa came out on top. The match was highly praised by both fans and critics. Since then, Baker has become the latest AEW Women's Champion after defeating Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing back in May.

Thunder Rosa made her debut for another wrestling brand over the weekend

At this weekend's Slammiversary, Thunder Rosa made her debut for IMPACT Wrestling. She was the surprise opponent of current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. After an intense Knockouts Championship match between the pair, it was Purrazzo who eventually came out on top.

Along with Thunder Rosa, there were other surprise appearances at Slammiversary. Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green was involved in the action as the mystery tag team partner of her real-life fiance, Matt Cardona. Mickie James, who was released from WWE at the same time as Green, was also present. The three-time Knockouts Champion took to the ring to confront Deonna Purrazzo following her defeat of Thunder Rosa.

Edited by Prem Deshpande