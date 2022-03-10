"It was heartbreaking" - Thunder Rosa opens up about her life before AEW

AEW star Thunder Rosa has opened up about her life and career before she got into the professional wrestling business. The Mexican star previously worked as a counselor in the state of California.

Being in her mid-30s, Rosa started her wrestling journey a lot later than most would imagine. The former NWA Women's Champion made her debut in 2014, while still working a full-time job away from the ring.

Speaking in an interview with the San Antonio Express News, Rosa opened up about the trials and tribulations she faced during her time working with vulnerable young people.

“It came to a point where I was carrying so much pain for my clients. The struggles that they went through – a lot of them went through homelessness – it was heartbreaking. It puts things into perspective. But after working there for two years, I was like ‘I don’t think I can last for another two years here.’” Rosa said. (H/T Express News)

The AEW star discovered professional wrestling while working as a counselor. She watched it as an escape from the grim reality of what her clients were going through.

Thunder Rosa will challenge for the AEW Women's Championship next Wednesday

The Unstoppable One picked up a victory over Leyla Hirsch on the March 9th edition of AEW Dynamite. The 35-year-old secured herself another shot at Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and the AEW Women's Championship in the process.

It was announced by Tony Schiavone that the match will take place at the "St. Patrick's Day Slam" edition of Dynamite on March 16th in San Antonio, Texas, Rosa's current home state.

It was also confirmed that the match will take place inside a Steel Cage, marking the first time in AEW history that two female performers will take part in such a match.

