"I think we haven't had a champion like that" - Thunder Rosa on what she wants to do if she wins gold in AEW

Thunder Rosa is one of the most promising wrestlers on the AEW roster. The 35-year-old has been slowly building up momentum towards the championship picture. If she wins the title, the veteran hopes to have a meaningful run by elevating the belt.

After a heated feud with Mercedes Martinez, Rosa has now officially gotten her title shot, as she'll challenge Britt Baker for the gold at AEW Revolution. This clash will be the third bout between the two bitter rivals, but it will be their first contest since their classic Lights Out match.

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Thunder Rosa detailed what fans could expect from her as a champion. She made it clear that she hopes to have the same kind of reign Kenny Omega had as the AEW World Champion.

"Some of the of the matches I have envisioned and some of the things I would love to do...when I was NWA (Women's) Champion, I was a fighting champion, I went out everywhere," said Rosa. "I defended the thing during COVID times. I found a way to make it relevant and I want the AEW women's division, kind of like Kenny Omega was doing, I would love to do something like that. I think we haven't had a champion like that, and I think I have what it takes to be that. I have the grit, the determination, the consistency, everything is developing with Thunder Rosa."

Rosa has experience defending a prestigious title; as she noted, she previously held the NWA World Women's Championship. That being said, winning the gold in AEW would be a new high for the fan-favorite star.

Thunder Rosa hit back at critics of her promo skills

The Mexican-born star also spoke about how she faced criticism for her Spanish accent during promos as well as her usage of English. The veteran stated that she's confident in her abilities on the microphone, but fans haven't gotten to see this side of her yet.

"A lot of people criticize me because they think that I can't cut promos," said Rosa. "You guys haven't seen the promos that I have cut because on TV, things get edited and changed. I've been working so hard at my English too, my dictation, how smart I sound. I'm not cursing as much in Spanish. When my time comes, in the time that I become a champion, I want you guys to see it." (H/T: Fightful)

Are you looking forward to seeing Thunder Rosa face Britt Baker again? Sound off below.

