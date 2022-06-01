"The best is yet to come" - Toni Storm on her big plans in AEW, names former WWE star as dream opponent

Toni Storm has had a solid start to her new stint in AEW, and despite having won over many of the promotion's fans, she has stated that the best is yet to come.

Storm made her AEW debut on the March 30th edition of Dynamite, defeating The Bunny in a qualifying match for the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. She would make it all the way to the competition's semi-finals before being defeated by Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Speaking to Muscle and Fitness, Toni Storm mentioned that she is busier than ever during her current run with All Elite Wrestling.

“I’m busier than I ever have been. The opinion for a long time was that maybe I didn’t like to be working hard or on the road, or that I’m just too tired and I don’t have what it takes but I can assure you that couldn’t be further from the truth.” (H/T Wrestling Headlines).

Storm mentioned in the interview that she would love to face Kris Statlander and former WWE star Serena Deeb during her AEW tenure. She highlighted that the best is yet to come when it comes to dream matches in the company.

“I’m so excited, because I don’t feel like I’ve been able to show people the best of me yet, the best is yet to come.” (H/T Wrestling Headlines).

Despite her defeat in the tournament's semi-finals, many fans wanted Storm to advance as there was a possibility of her facing either Ruby Soho or Kris Statlander at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Toni Storm will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm will have a chance to avenge her loss against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. this week on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

Storm will team up with Ruby Soho to take on Baker and Jamie Hayter in a rematch of their bout from the May 6th edition of AEW Rampage.

The upcoming episode of Dynamite will also see Jon Moxley take on Daniel Garcia. Elsewhere on the show, The Undisputed Elite will team up with Bullet Club's Hikuleo to take on Darby Allin, Christian Cage, The Jurassic Express, and Matt Hardy.

It's another huge episode of AEW Dynamite, and the only way to find out what happens is by tuning in to watch all of the action unfold.

