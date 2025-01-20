Tony Khan has already made a massive mistake with 9-time WWE champion in AEW

The AEW President, Tony Khan, perhaps made a big mistake with one of his biggest acquisitions from the WWE. The former World Champion made his move to the Jacksonville-based promotion a few months back.

The former nine-time WWE champion, Bobby Lashley, joined All Elite Wrestling in October 2024 following his departure from the Stamford-based promotion. Bobby looked dominant in his initial AEW run as he defeated the former World Champion, Swerve Strickland, at the Full Gear Pay-Per-View in some dominating fashion.

Meanwhile, Lashley, alongside The Hurt Syndicate, challenged the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Private Party, for a title match this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Well, this could be a mistake by Tony Khan in terms of the booking of The All Mighty for some reason:

Tony Khan shouldn't ignore so many singles achievements of Bobby Lashley

In his decorated wrestling career, Bobby Lashley has been a multi-time WWE, TNA, and ECW World Champion. He has also been the former Intercontinental and United States Champion. However, he has had no experience as a tag team champion in his entire career.

Well, Lashley has never been a tag team champion throughout his career for the simple reason that he is better off as a singles competitor, as his past achievements speak for themselves. Therefore, Tony Khan should have thought twice about making this big change with Bobby.

Bobby Lashley is too good to be in the Tag Team division

The AEW Tag Team division has been cold for quite some time now and needs some help. However, Bobby Lashley might not be the answer to all the problems, as instead of reigniting the tag division, Bobby could hurt his credibility.

Lashley is a former multi-time World Champion for different promotions, and putting him in the tag division at this stage of his career might not be a very bright idea. The All Mighty should be in contention for the singles world title rather than just be in the tag team division along with The Hurt Syndicate.

Bobby Lashley could be a huge asset as the AEW World Champion

Bobby Lashley is undoubtedly a huge name in pro wrestling as well as the combat sports scene, and he could be a big asset for any major company. However, the promoter must know how to bank on such a performer's popularity to make him a bigger deal.

If Tony Khan continues to push Bobby as the dominant force, he could become the AEW World Champion sooner rather than later and could take the company to new heights with his popularity. However, if The All Mighty were shifted to the tag team division, Khan could miss out on doing big business with a big star.

Moreover, fans will have to wait and see whether Bobby will become the tag team champion or rather go on to become a singles champion instead.

