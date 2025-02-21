Tony Khan to announce 27-year-old star as AEW's next big signing at Revolution 2025? Analyzing the chances

AEW Revolution is right around the corner and Tony Khan often sees it as an opportunity to announce his new signings to the Jacksonville-based promotion. After announcing NJPW star Gabe Kidd for the upcoming episode of AEW Collision, Khan could also announce his potential signing to the promotion at Revolution PPV.

Gabe Kidd is one of the fastest rising talents in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He is the current NJPW Openweight Champion. However, he has bad mouthed Tony Khan as well as AEW mainly during his feud with Kenny Omega leading up to Wrestle Dynasty last month. The All Elite Wrestling fans will see what Gabe Kidd is capable of at the upcoming edition of Collision.

Tony Khan could put his differences aside and sign Gabe Kidd to All Elite Wrestling after Collision. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Gabe's contract with NJPW is set to expire soon. The contracts of Zack Sabre Jr. and Kevin Knight are also expiring along with the NJPW Openweight Champion.

Kenny Omega doesn't want Gabe Kidd in AEW

Gabe Kidd was Kenny Omega's first opponent after The Cleaner recovered from diverticulitis at Wrestle Dynasty in January 2025. The veteran recently had some interesting comments about Gabe Kidd.

In an interview with NJPW, Kenny Omega claimed someone like Gabe Kidd would never get on All Elite Wrestling programming. He did clarify that his views about the NJPW star could change.

“I can tell you as someone that knows: someone like Gabe Kidd will not set foot in AEW. Maybe if we’re passing through town, grab your boots kid, have a dark match. He will never see the light of TV unless he gets a very positive review from yours truly. I would love to forgive and forget one time years from now, but I don’t see it happening. For anyone that thinks that Gabe might end up the same way as Jay White, or Kazuchika Okada, or Will Ospreay? Gabe Kidd is all your responsibility.” [H/T NJPW's Medium Page]

We will have to wait and see if Kenny Omega and Gabe Kidd have an interaction at the upcoming episode of Collision.

