"Unresolved anger" - Tony Khan finally breaks silence on CM Punk's controversial promo on AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has finally broken his silence on the situation regarding CM Punk's controversial promo on Dynamite, where he called out former world champion Hangman Page.

The current AEW World Champion went into business for himself on the "House of the Dragon" edition of Dynamite as Punk called out Page for a title match, even though Hangman wasn't scheduled to be on the show.

This led to Punk calling Page a coward, which has caused a lot of discourse online debating whether the Straight Edge Superstar over-stepped the mark and went too far.

After almost a full week of people coming up with different theories on why CM Punk said what he did, AEW president Tony Khan finally commented on the situation.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Khan stated that it was all down to unresolved anger on Punk's side following his program with Hangman Page going into Double or Nothing 2022.

"It's unresolved anger, I think, from the world title match at Double or Nothing and we had not really tied up all those issues. CM Punk made one appearance to wrestle after Double or Nothing and it was immediately after that he got injured and was forced to step away. There was clearly some stuff that never got resolved at Double or Nothing," said Tony Khan. [H/T Fightful].

Ever the promoter, Tony Khan quickly changed the subject to the upcoming world championship match that Punk is involved in on the next episode of AEW Dynamite.

"Then, immediately, jumped into somebody who has challenged him, in not a type of match we've ever had in AEW before. We've had interim championships established, but we've never had an Interim World Champion or an Undisputed World Championship match like this." [H/T Fightful].

Tony Khan couldn't keep CM Punk and Jon Moxley separated until All Out

While his call-out to Hangman Page was unplanned, CM Punk's call-out to Jon Moxley was planned, and as soon as the two men went face-to-face, fireworks went off.

Due to the fact that Punk and Moxley were at each other's throats throughout the "House of the Dragon" episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan felt he had no choice but to move the main event of All Out from September 4th, to August 24th.

The upcoming unification match between Punk and Moxley will be the second match of its kind in AEW history, with the first being over the TNT Championship in January 2022 between Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara.

However, there is so much more riding on this match, and with both men more than capable of ripping the other one's throat out, the fireworks are sure to continue this week on AEW Dynamite.

