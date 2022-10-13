Tony Khan finally breaks silence on top star's scathing promo on Dynamite; remains coy on his future with AEW

AEW president Tony Khan has finally broken his silence regarding the infamous "pipebomb" promo that MJF cut during the June 1st, 2022 edition of Dynamite.

Following his controversial actions over the weekend of Double or Nothing in May, Maxwell Jacob Friedman had a lot of things he wanted to get off his chest, which he did during AEW's monumental debut in the state of California.

The promo that followed has gone down as one of the most celebrated segments of the year so far, with Friedman slamming the AEW fans and particularly Tony Khan, who he called a "f**king mark" before his microphone was cut off.

But what did the man himself think about it all? Speaking in an interview with Ariel Helwani, Tony Khan didn't want to touch on the subject outside of stating that MJF is a very special individual.

“This is one of those things that I don't want to talk about. But I do think I agree with everything you lead off with. I think he's one of the best wrestlers in the world. It's amazing how much he's accomplished already at such a young age. He's a great talent.” (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

The promo was highly controversial at the time due to the fact that major executives from Warner Media were in attendance to witness one of AEW's top stars bashing his boss.

Tony Khan and MJF are seemingly on the same page

A lot can change in the space of three months, and even more can change when money is involved in a situation as volatile as the one the occurred between Tony Khan and MJF.

However, following Friedman's return to the company at All Out, things seem to be going well on both sides, with Tony having one of his top stars back and Max getting paid more money than most people on the AEW roster.

MJF also loves to talk about his contract that will expire at the beginning of 2024, constantly referencing it on TV. Tony was asked about Friedman's contract situation, but again kept his cards very close to his chest.

“Yeah, but I don't see how going into detail about it other than talking about his wrestling and what he brings to the show, and of course, you know, everything he brings, his great promos, his great ideas, there's a lot there. (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

