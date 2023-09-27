Tony Khan buys another wrestling promotion? A look at what the AEW boss has to say

AEW President Tony Khan has made quite the habit of surprising his fans with blockbuster announcements. However, there is one circling rumor that the billionaire franchiser has been relatively tight-lipped on.

With Khan promoting AEW's upcoming WrestleDream pay-per-view as somewhat of an "end of an era," fans have been speculating that a huge surprise is in store at the event. One of these rumors is that Khan could be angling to buy New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

AEW and NJPW have enjoyed a good working relationship over the years, stemming back to the Jacksonville-based promotion's early days in the wrestling scene. That is why the theory of Khan buying out New Japan promotion has some credibility for some fans.

More so, Khan bought Ring of Honor when it looked as though the promotion was set to close its doors for good, giving extra credence to the circling rumors about NJPW.

Speaking at the WrestleDream media call earlier, Khan addressed the speculation, noting how "surprised" he is that the rumors have gained so much steam.

Notably, Khan never outright denied the speculation but rather did a masterful job of skating around the juicy bits.

Expand Tweet

Perhaps the best way to find out what Tony Khan has in store is to tune into WrestleDream and find out for certain.

AEW's Bryan Danielson challenges a technical wizard at WrestleDream

One of the major selling points for the upcoming WrestleDream show is the hotly-anticipated match between Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr.

Expand Tweet

The bout has been billed as a clash of two mechanical savants wanting to prove who is the more technical of the two, and fans are simply chomping at the bit to watch this one go down.

The American Nightmare goes into this bout with a wealth of momentum behind him, having scored two impressive victories over Ricky Starks since his return from injury.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.