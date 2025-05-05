Tony Khan to cancel blockbuster AEW match because of former WWE star's actions? Exploring the possibility

AEW President Tony Khan could cancel a huge match after what a former WWE star might do this Wednesday. The star is set for a high-stakes match at Double or Nothing 2025.

Tony Khan could cancel former WWE star Mercedes Mone's match after her actions this week. At the Double or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view later this month, Mercedes is set to square off against Jamie Hayter in the finals of the ongoing Women's Owen Hart Cup. The winner of the tournament will challenge the AEW Women's World Champion at All In 2025.

Last week on Dynamite, Jamie Hayter attacked Mercedes on the stage while she was confronting Toni Storm. This Wednesday, Hayter is scheduled for a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette. The CEO recently reacted to the announcement of the sit-down interview by asking where it would take place, seemingly threatening to attack Hayter:

"Please tell me which room she will be in for this sit-down! @AEW😏," Mone asked.

Assuming Mercedes attacks and injures Jamie Hayter during her sit-down interview this Wednesday, their Owen Hart Cup final match at Double or Nothing 2025 would have to be canceled. Nonetheless, Tony Khan could replace Hayter by bringing someone like Britt Baker back to face Mone at Double or Nothing.

With the aforementioned scenario, Mercedes Mone could win the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup and go on to challenge the AEW Women's World Champion at All In 2025 while also protecting Jamie Hayter from taking a pin. Moreover, Jamie and Mercedes could continue their feud after All In Texas.

Tony Khan announced a blockbuster match for AEW Dynamite

Amid the ongoing feud between Samoa Joe and The Death Riders, a big match has been announced. Joe is slated to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World title inside the steel cage at Dynamite Beach Break. Ahead of the title bout, Tony Khan announced that The Samoan Submission Machine will take on Claudio Castagnoli of The Death Riders this Wednesday.

It remains to be seen if Samoa Joe manages to secure the win ahead of his AEW World title match.

