Tony Khan comments on Max Caster controversy during AEW Dark

Tony Khan had his say in the Max Caster rap controversy on AEW Dark.

On the latest episode of AEW Dark, Max Caster of The Acclaimed walked down the ramp while rapping, his typical style. However, his lines referred to Simone Biles' Olympic pull-out and a terrible joke aimed at a decade-old incident involving Duke University's lacrosse team. Fans were far from pleased with AEW airing it despite the episode being pre-taped.

Tony Khan spoke to Busted Open Radio about the incident, stating he hadn't heard of the rap until last night and admitted that it should have been edited out. Tony Khan went on to say that he always goes over Caster's raps on AEW Dynamite. (H/T: PostWrestling)

"Speaking of [AEW] Dark, last night on Dark, Max Caster’s rap was terrible. I was not out there in the moment when he did it. It was not during Dynamite. I was out back when Max had said this rap. I had not heard it until last night, truthfully. In the editing process, it should’ve been caught. We deleted the episode and reposted it with that edited out but, it shouldn’t have aired and I put such tight controls on Dynamite and this would never have happened there because Max’s raps, I always have gone over them with him and frankly, every segment on Dynamite. I don’t script or write wrestlers’ promos but, the bullet points I give." Tony Khan said.

Tony Khan says he will take over the editing of AEW Dark and Elevation

Really disappointed in AEW and Max Caster for not only airing a promo that used a serious sexual assault case as a part of it, but for even allowing it to be said in the first place.



I get heels need heat, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of actual victims. Do better. — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) August 4, 2021

In the same interview, Tony Khan said that going forward, he will be personally involved in the editing process of AEW Dark and Elevation in addition to being heavily involved during Dynamite.

"So, in this case, it shouldn’t have happened and what will happen going forward is I will be taking over the editing of Dark and Elevation myself. I was already editing Dynamite and Rampage and I do a lot and now I will also be editing Dark and Elevation. So, you know, it’s unfortunate that it came to that," Tony Khan said.

While it was a blunder by Dark's editing team that the controversial lines were allowed to air, Tony Khan did the right thing in the aftermath and hopefully AEW doesn't allow such an incident again.

