Tony Khan to convince WWE Hall of Famer to join AEW for one final match against MJF? Looking at the chances 

MJF recently had some comments about a WWE Hall of Famer having one final match against him. Could Tony Khan push for this and give the legend a better send-off against the former AEW World Champion?Goldberg recently competed in his retirement match against Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The match left more to be desired, according to some fans, and even the way the post-match went seemingly frustrated the legend. Over the past year, he has often been linked to AEW, as Tony has seemingly reached out to him, but nothing has ever materialized.During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, MJF made an appearance and called out Goldberg. He was willing to face him in the ring, but warned him that he would not hold back. He offered the veteran a chance to face a 'Generational talent.'Tony Khan could play on this and offer the legend a chance for a better way to close out his career. He could give the veteran a chance to end the match on his terms, and book a proper one-off appearance for him at their upcoming major events. Seeing how the promotion did Sting's retirement, this could turn out to be a better way for Goldberg to close out his career.MJF should be booked into AEW's Roman ReignsA former WWE personality has spoken up on MJF's booking and how, following his success outside of the ring, the company should take advantage of his momentum.During a recent edition of The Coach and Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman mentioned that following Happy Gilmore 2's release this week, Friedman should be a major vocal point in AEW. He wanted him to be booked like Roman Reigns is in WWE.“Happy Gilmore 2 is coming out Friday. Who’s one of the main stars of Happy Gilmore 2? MJF. If I’m AEW, I am lighting up everything I have to make MJF a bigger star than I am right now. I’m going to turn him into the Roman Reigns of WWE.” [H/T - TJR Wrestling]The former AEW World Champion is a step closer to achieving his major goal of getting his title back, as he has a contract for a future world title shot in his possession now.It remains to be seen if he'll be the one to put an end to 'Hangman' Adam Page's title reign