  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan to convince WWE Hall of Famer to join AEW for one final match against MJF? Looking at the chances 

Tony Khan to convince WWE Hall of Famer to join AEW for one final match against MJF? Looking at the chances 

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 23, 2025 02:10 GMT
MJF is the longest reigning AEW World Champion [photo: AEW Official Website]
MJF is the longest reigning AEW World Champion [Photo: AEWonTV on X and allelitewrestling.com]

MJF recently had some comments about a WWE Hall of Famer having one final match against him. Could Tony Khan push for this and give the legend a better send-off against the former AEW World Champion?

Ad

Goldberg recently competed in his retirement match against Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The match left more to be desired, according to some fans, and even the way the post-match went seemingly frustrated the legend. Over the past year, he has often been linked to AEW, as Tony has seemingly reached out to him, but nothing has ever materialized.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, MJF made an appearance and called out Goldberg. He was willing to face him in the ring, but warned him that he would not hold back. He offered the veteran a chance to face a 'Generational talent.'

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tony Khan could play on this and offer the legend a chance for a better way to close out his career. He could give the veteran a chance to end the match on his terms, and book a proper one-off appearance for him at their upcoming major events. Seeing how the promotion did Sting's retirement, this could turn out to be a better way for Goldberg to close out his career.

Ad
Ad

MJF should be booked into AEW's Roman Reigns

A former WWE personality has spoken up on MJF's booking and how, following his success outside of the ring, the company should take advantage of his momentum.

During a recent edition of The Coach and Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman mentioned that following Happy Gilmore 2's release this week, Friedman should be a major vocal point in AEW. He wanted him to be booked like Roman Reigns is in WWE.

Ad
“Happy Gilmore 2 is coming out Friday. Who’s one of the main stars of Happy Gilmore 2? MJF. If I’m AEW, I am lighting up everything I have to make MJF a bigger star than I am right now. I’m going to turn him into the Roman Reigns of WWE.” [H/T - TJR Wrestling]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

The former AEW World Champion is a step closer to achieving his major goal of getting his title back, as he has a contract for a future world title shot in his possession now.

It remains to be seen if he'll be the one to put an end to 'Hangman' Adam Page's title reign

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications