"I think we have rejuvenated a lot of interest in the business" - Tony Khan discloses his plans for ROH

Tony Khan recently disclosed that he plans to capture a TV deal for Ring of Honor. Khan also confirmed that he plans to have the ROH champions continue to make appearances in AEW.

Khan's announcement to buy Ring of Honor shocked the wrestling world. The company, unfortunately, announced that it'd be going on a hiatus in December 2021. The AEW President likely has big plans for the promotion as he continues to build the brand.

During his interview on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, Khan revealed that the current ROH Champions will continue to make appearances on AEW. However, the ultimate goal is to have weekly television distribution.

"I think we will continue to see Ring Of Honor champions in AEW. I am really excited to get Ring Of Honor weekly television distribution, and working on those details. I’ve had a lot of conversations with the people at WarnerMedia about the future of Ring Of Honor, which I think everybody is really excited about.” - Khan said.

Khan also expressed his belief that interest in ROH has been rejuvenated since the recent pay-per-view.

“I think there were a ton of dormant Ring Of Honor fans. It had been years since Ring Of Honor had done these kinds of numbers. So I think we have rejuvenated a lot of interest in the business. And I do expect that we can continue to do that." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Tony Khan also revealed that he plans to make the Ring of Honor library accessible to fans

During the same interview, Tony Khan expressed that while he plans to make the ROH library available, he currently has no timeline.

“I can’t promise a timeline, but I am definitely going to make sure that fans are able to access the classic Ring Of Honor library. There’s a lot of stuff that’s been available on the Honor Club. But I think that we can incentivize fans to check out a lot more historical Ring Of Honor content. Because a lot of these great wrestlers are stars in AEW now"

Many of the current AEW stars were once a part of ROH, and should a library of content become available. fans will be able to see the stars they know today before they were famous.

