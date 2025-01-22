Tony Khan to end Jon Moxley's title run by having AEW star (Not Cope!) dethrone him? Looking at the chances

AEW President Tony Khan could finally end Jon Moxley's world title run by having him dethroned by a popular star. Although Cope is currently feuding with The Death Riders leader, The Rated-R Superstar may not be the one to dethrone him.

Powerhouse Hobbs could be the one to dethrone Jon Moxley. The Purveyor of Violence captured the AEW World Championship from Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream 2024. His reign of terror has since continued following multiple successful defenses. Moxley recently retained his gold against Hobbs.

After Jon Moxley retained his title in a Four-way match at AEW Worlds End 2024, Cope (FKA Edge) returned to the promotion after a seven-month hiatus and immediately set his sights on The Death Riders. However, the former TNT Champion does not need to win the world title at this stage in his career. Instead, Tony Khan could listen to fans and pull the trigger on Powerhouse Hobbs.

Over the past few weeks, fans on the internet have been very critical of the ongoing Death Riders storyline. Many were rooting for The Embodiment of Willpower during his AEW World Title match against Moxley at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. However, Hobbs got outnumbered and failed to capture the title.

Nevertheless, the 33-year-old still has plenty of momentum, and Tony Khan should not waste it. The 42-year-old should book him to win the AEW World Title from The Purveyor of Violence. The MONSTAR has been on the roster for nearly five years now and has since been waiting for his big push.

That said, the proposed angle is speculative at this point.

Powerhouse Hobbs competed on one leg against Jon Moxley's team on Collision

This past weekend, on Collision: Maximum Carnage, The Death Riders teamed with The Learning Tree to take on Rated FTR, The Outrunners, and Powerhouse Hobbs in a 12-man tag team match.

Hobbs was taken out backstage before the match but still walked out on one leg to secure the win for his team in the end.

The MONSTAR got a heroic reception from the crowd when he showed up for the tag-team match on one leg. Fans will have to wait and see if Hobbs gets another shot at the AEW World Championship.

