Tony Khan to finally bring back former WWE star for AEW Revolution 2024? Exploring the chances

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan could surprise fans by announcing a former WWE United States Champion for the upcoming Revolution 2024 pay-per-view.

Tony Khan could announce the return of former WWE Superstar Miro (Rusev). It will be the most anticipated return for the former TNT Champion, as he last featured at the Worlds End 2023 PPV, where he defeated Andrade El Idolo.

Expand Tweet

As the AEW Revolution approaches, the match card is getting stacked with every announcement. Apart from Sting's last match and encounters for various championships, a "Meat Madness" match was also announced, with Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Lance Archer involved as of now.

Moreover, The Redeemer's addition to the "Meat Madness" seems like a great idea, as the match seems to be a battle of big men. Fans have been anticipating Miro's return to TV for some time now. It will be interesting to see if the former WWE United States champion is announced for Revolution.

Former WWE star admits he does what Tony Khan asks him to

During an interview with Good Karma Wrestling last year, Miro (Rusev in WWE) revealed that he follows Tony Khan's instructions and has no creative control. He said:

"I don't have that pull; I just show up, I beat people, whatever they tell me. I write my promos, I deliver my promos, and everything else is up to him [Tony Khan], to the man who sits on top of that chair. I'm not that guy that, 'Oh, I want to work with this guy or with this guy or with that guy.' No, man, just give me the best; I'll take them all." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Miro's statement is surprising, as several AEW stars have revealed they enjoy creative control. Only time will tell when fans will see Miro back on TV.

Do you want to see Miro at Revolution 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.