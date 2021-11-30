"They try to move the line with ridiculous points"- Tony Khan fires back at criticism over top AEW star's booking 

Tony Khan fired back over Adam Cole's booking in AEW following recent criticism started growing that the former NXT champion was being misused in All Elite Wrestling.

Khan replied to a Twitter user who tried to reason that The Panama City Playboy is not being booked poorly. The AEW boss agreed, and called the criticism 'false equivalence'. He went on to say that Adam Cole is quite over with the fans and has a bigger audience than he did in NXT.

"It’s false equivalence, Will. They try to move the line with ridiculous points aiming to dispute the credibility of something credible. Adam Cole is over af, he’s pushed & has many more young fans watching him than he did on Tuesdays. Would we argue if they said water wasn’t wet?" Tony Khan tweeted.

Adam Cole joined the Elite immediately after making his debut at All Out in September. Since then, he has reformed the Superkliq with the Young Bucks and the group has been feuding with the Jurassic Express and Christian Cage. Their latest match ended in a loss to Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Christian at Full Gear in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Is Tony Khan right about Adam Cole in AEW?

Uday Maggon @uday_maggon Phil Lindsey 👑♟ @PhilDL616 The funny thing about people acting like Adam Cole has regressed is that they would be the main ones saying let it play out if he went to the main roster to do worse. The funny thing about people acting like Adam Cole has regressed is that they would be the main ones saying let it play out if he went to the main roster to do worse. Apart from the fact that he's happy (which is paramount), he's not eaten a pin, is very over, part of the biggest heel faction in AEW, had a confrontation with Hangman and has already sown the seeds for a future feud with Kenny twitter.com/PhilDL616/stat… Apart from the fact that he's happy (which is paramount), he's not eaten a pin, is very over, part of the biggest heel faction in AEW, had a confrontation with Hangman and has already sown the seeds for a future feud with Kenny twitter.com/PhilDL616/stat…

Tony Khan made fiery comments, but was he correct in his assessment? The answer is a resounding yes.

Not only does Adam Cole get the loudest reaction during his entrance, he's yet to be pinned in AEW. The second ever NXT Triple Crown Champion is yet to be pinned in the company and has won every singles match he has been a part of, including a huge win over Jungle Boy.

Adam Cole is part of the biggest heel faction in AEW and most importantly, he's working in a place with his best friends and his partner, Britt Baker. He gets to keep his Twitch channel, which is quite important to him.

All in all, it's easy to see why Adam Cole left NXT for AEW and Tony Khan was absolutely right in his assessment of the situation.

