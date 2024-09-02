Tony Khan to be forced to ban AEW star from All Out Pay-Per-View? Exploring potential twist

AEW All Out will take place next week with several major stars set to headline the match card. With several title matches taking place, could Tony Khan ban an AEW star from the arena to ensure smooth sailing for one of the matches? This would be Kamille.

The Brickhouse has proven to be a deciding factor since she arrived in AEW as she has become the muscle and enforcer for The CEO. For most of her matches, she has been ringside, including Moné's bout against Britt Baker at All In. It was only through Baker outsmarting her that she was ejected from ringside.

At All Out, Mercedes Moné puts her TBS Championship on the line against Hikaru Shida. Two and a half weeks ago, the two clashed in the ring for the title, but Kamille was again a big factor in the match, and her interference allowed the champion to leave with the win.

Trending

Hikaru Shida could appeal with Tony Khan to have Kamille banned from ringside to avoid a repeat of their previous bout. With Khan surely aware of what happened the last time Moné and Shida faced off, he could make this official. This now opens up a one-on-one slugfest between the former AEW Women's Champion and The CEO, which is what the fans would love to see.

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer says Kamille is the Chyna of AEW

Kamille made her AEW debut appearance more than a month ago and she has proven to be a force to be reckoned with since.

Last month, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on the debut of the former NWA star in an episode of Busted Open. He claimed that she had a Chyna-esque presence and talked about how she instantly made an impact and how he hoped she could continue to go on to have a great run.

"Heavy. Protector. A Chyna-esque presence. She slides in through the backdoor, Kamille Brickhouse. Great to see her and high hopes for her. You saw what she did in the NWA. She brought credibility to that Women's Championship. I want to see Kamille getting established first in the same way Chyna was established back in the day. Or whenever you have to establish somebody and take them seriously," Bully Ray said. [From 6:14 to 7:40]

With The CEO in possession of both the TBS Championship and NJPW Strong Women's Title, Kamille could go after the AEW Women's Championship instead. She could take the one missing piece for her and Mercedes to position themselves at the top of the division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback