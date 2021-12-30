Tony Khan gives major update on new stars joining AEW

Tony Khan is always on the lookout for more talent for AEW. That will not stop in 2022 as the boss of the Jacksonville Jaguars confirmed to TVInsider that he plans on more acquisitions in the coming year.

Tony Khan was asked about the current AEW roster and what's in store moving forward. The head booker of All Elite Wrestling pointed to the acquisitions of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole as major ones for the company. He then went on to say that he will be "more discerning" moving forward as AEW already has a strong roster.

Tony Khan also mentioned his working relationships with promotions in Japan and Mexico to support his point. Read his full quote here:

"Yes. We will continue expanding the roster. Absolutely, there will be more people coming into AEW. I do think I have to be more discerning than ever in talent acquisition because we have such a strong roster. I was aggressively expanding with the launch of Rampage. We made some big signings in the past including CM Punk. Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Ruby Soho, Thunder Rosa, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black. Christian Cage and many others. We’ve also continued our partnerships with great international companies like New Japan Pro Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA. We have a lot of great talent working, but it’s time for me to be more discerning than ever in terms of acquisitions," Tony Khan said.

Tony Khan announced CM Punk for tonight's AEW Dynamite

CM Punk will make his Daily's Place debut on this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced that on his Twitter. It's unknown as of now if he will be in action or just addressing the crowd.

Daily's Place was AEW's home during the pandemic era. Seeing CM Punk live will be a great treat for the fans in attendance. He's the biggest star in the company and 2021 will always be remembered as the year the Second City Saint made his return to professional wrestling.

Jacksonville has become synonymous with AEW and it is fitting that the final Dynamite on TNT will emanate from Florida.

