"He transcends age and experience" - Tony Khan heaps praise on recent AEW signing

AEW President Tony Khan has heaped a large amount of praise on recent AEW signing and former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy, stating that he transcends both age and experience.

The "Charismatic Enigma" made his AEW debut on the March 9th edition of Dynamite after months of speculation and rumors. Hardy came to the rescue of his brother Matt Hardy, as well as Sting and Darby Allin. The trio was getting beaten down by Andrade El Idolo, Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade.

But how does the boss feel about his latest acquisition? Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan had nothing but nice things to say about Jeff. He made it clear that he's looking forward to working with the veteran.

"I do think he transcends age and experience in many ways," said Khan. "He's someone that a lot of young wrestlers can learn a lot from in terms of connecting with the crowd. He's also a fresh and exciting matchup for wrestlers in AEW. Not just in tag teams, but he's a great singles wrestler, a former World Champion. Having Jeff Hardy in AEW is going to be huge for singles and tag teams. It's going to be great for experienced wrestlers and people he's been in the same company with before. Then you have a whole locker room of people that have never been in the same company that have been dreaming of this moment." (H/T Fightful).

AEW fans won't have to worry about ring rust on the former WWE Champion, as he and his brother Matt are making various appearances at independent shows over the next few weeks. These matches will likely ensure that Jeff will be in ring-ready shape when the time comes to compete on either Dynamite or Rampage.

Jeff Hardy wasn't the only signing Tony Khan made on Wednesday night

AEW revealed two new signings on Dynamite this week. Beyond Jeff Hardy, the acquisition of former UFC fighter Paige VanZant added more depth to the women's division.

VanZant has appeared in a number of segments on AEW TV as a member of American Top Team. That being said, she wasn't a full member of the roster until she put pen to paper at the end of the Dynamite main event.

VanZant interfered in the closing stages of the AEW TNT Championship match between Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky. She attacked Guevara's girlfriend, Tay Conti, outside the ring and helped Sky win the gold.

