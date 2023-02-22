Tony Khan hypes up his upcoming "important announcement" on AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan announced on the most recent edition of Rampage that on the upcoming edition of Dynamite in Pheonix, Arizona, he will make an important announcement.

While he may not be an on-screen character in AEW, Tony Khan has appeared on multiple occasions to make a number of announcements that have always been newsworthy.

Some of the most high-profile announcements include the announcement of the "First Dance" edition of Rampage, which led to the debut of CM Punk, the first-ever Forbidden Door event with NJPW, and the fact that he was the new owner of Ring of Honor.

denver 🔪 @denverwlr idk if i’m lookin into this way to much but it’s interesting to note that typically in these tony khan announcement segments they usually say “huge announcement” but this one says “important announcement”

seems like it’s gonna be much more serious than an a ForbiddenDoor ting imo idk if i’m lookin into this way to much but it’s interesting to note that typically in these tony khan announcement segments they usually say “huge announcement” but this one says “important announcement”seems like it’s gonna be much more serious than an a ForbiddenDoor ting imo https://t.co/vYUQeXGUHV

But what does Tony Khan have in store for fans in Pheonix this week? Speaking with the Pheonix New Times, the AEW president emphasized that his announcement will be beneficial for the entire company.

“Hah. Well, I can’t tell you right now, but it’s something I’m very excited about and it’s great for the company. There are a lot of exciting things in the near future for AEW. All I can say is we have an important announcement coming at this show in Phoenix, and it’s an exciting development for the company, and I’m excited to share it with the fans in Phoenix and all over the world.” said Tony Khan (H/T WrestleTalk)

Rumors of what the announcement could be have varied from the introduction of AEW's very own streaming service to unveiling the dates that the company will be traveling to the United Kingdom for the first time.

Tony Khan's announcement is just one of many big things happening this week on AEW Dynamite

The AEW president isn't the only one that fans in Pheonix will hear from on the upcoming episode of Dynamite, as Tony Schiavone will also be interviewing the recently returned Christian Cage.

Both MJF and Bryan Danielson will also appear on the show to hype up their 60 Minute Iron Man Match at Revolution on March 5th, with more matches for the pay-per-view set to be announced this week.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW

-MOX v Evil Uno

-All-Atlantic Title: Orange Cassidy (c) v Yuta

-Tag Battle Royale

-

-Saraya v Skye Blue

-AEW CEO+GM Tony Khan announcement

-We hear fm Bryan Danielson

-Tony Schiavone interviews Christian Cage #AEWDynamite TOMORROW 8/7c on TBS!-MOX v Evil Uno-All-Atlantic Title: Orange Cassidy (c) v Yuta-Tag Battle Royale #TheAcclaimed v Big Bill+Lee Moriarty-Saraya v Skye Blue-AEW CEO+GM Tony Khan announcement-We hear fm Bryan Danielson-Tony Schiavone interviews Christian Cage #AEWDynamite TOMORROW 8/7c on TBS!-MOX v Evil Uno-All-Atlantic Title: Orange Cassidy (c) v Yuta-Tag Battle Royale-#TheAcclaimed v Big Bill+Lee Moriarty-Saraya v Skye Blue-AEW CEO+GM Tony Khan announcement-We hear fm Bryan Danielson-Tony Schiavone interviews Christian Cage https://t.co/4nqRWAer2W

A tag team battle royale will take place to determine who will compete for the AEW Tag Team Championships at Revolution, with the final team being determined next week.

On top of all of this, The Acclaimed will take on Big Bill and Lee Moriarty, Jon Moxley will face Evil Uno, Saraya will go one-on-one with Skye Blue, and Orange Cassidy will defend his All-Atlantic Championship against Wheeler Yuta.

