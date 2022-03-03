"That is one of the key pivotal matches" - Tony Khan on the importance of upcoming title match at AEW Revolution

AEW President Tony Khan has outlined the importance of the upcoming AEW Women's World Championship match between Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Thunder Rosa. The two foes will clash in a buzzworthy bout at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th.

The feud between the two women has been one of the most talked about in AEW history, especially after the iconic Unsanctioned Lights Out Match from the "St Patrick's Day Slam" edition of Dynamite in 2021. This unforgettable contest solidified both Baker and Rosa as the two standout stars of the AEW women's division.

During the recent media call to promote the pay-per-view, Tony Khan expressed how proud he was of Baker's achievements in particular. He also stated that this clash is one of the pivotal bouts on a card that is stacked with electric matches.

"Britt has main-evented some of the biggest events in the history of the company already, was the main-eventer against Ruby Soho at the Grand Slam, which was the biggest event we've ever had in terms of fan attendance and mainstream attention," said Khan. "Britt was the main event of the first St Patrick's Day Slam against Thunder Rosa, they were the main event in that historic show and that was the first-ever Dynamite women's main event. (...) So she has main evented so many of these huge shows and time and time again she's delivered. So I have worked on the card order, and right now that is one of the key pivotal matches in the card."

While there were rumblings of Baker vs. Rosa 3 potentially headlining AEW's first pay-per-view of 2022, Tony Khan admitted that the match won't be going on last. Still, the AEW CEO emphasized the importance of the bout.

"It's not what I have going on last, but it is one of the biggest matches we've had." said Khan.

Tony Khan has booked many pivotal matches for AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution hasn't even happened yet, but some fans are predicting that the event could be the greatest show that AEW has ever produced.

The star-studded card, along with the compelling build to the show, has already excited the wrestling world. With four championship matches, a multi-man ladder match and a number of high-profile grudge matches, AEW Revolution will set a high bar for future shows in 2022.

