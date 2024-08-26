Tony Khan made a big mistake at AEW All In 2024

Tony Khan will be a very happy man today, given the success of AEW All In 2024. The event had a lot of great matches, a lot of top names making a comeback and some even making their debuts in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

It can be fair to say that All In 2024 exceeded all expectations and the fans at Wembley Stadium got their money’s worth and went home happy. However, despite all the good things that took place at the event, there was one dull spot.

This would be what some felt was the one mistake that Tony Khan made in the entire show. That came in the form of the match between Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker.

Lack of storytelling

Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker had a very good match and one can't fault them for the effort they put in. But wrestling is not just run on good matches but also good storytelling. Their feud started towards the end of June when Baker made her return at AEW Forbidden Door.

Since then, there have been a few skirmishes and occasions when they jumped each other from behind. And then, there was that incident at the live event where the two started a brawl and the match was made official. That was it and it looked like Tony Khan did not do justice to what was about to come in the second talking point here.

Mariah May and Toni Storm had more story behind their match

The feud between Mariah May and Toni Storm had a lot more substance than the one between Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker. It felt like there was real hatred between the two stars and given how they were going at each other for the last month was proof of that.

To have their match so early in the card and then have Baker vs. Mone was not fair to the local fans in attendance. Especially because Mariah May was the local hero and the crowd would obviously be more vocal for her. The proof was in the pudding as the crowd was absolutely silent and many felt did not show any interest in the Baker vs. Mone bout.

Tony Khan did not show respect to the AEW Women’s Title

The other thing that did not feel right was that the TBS Title was given more importance than the AEW Women’s Title. The match between Toni and Mariah took place way earlier in the card than the Baker vs. Mone bout, and in all fairness, the latter was a match of less importance when talking about the titles.

Having the AEW Women’s Title match much later on the card would have given the fans a lot more incentive to be attentive to both matches and make them feel special. Tony Khan should take responsibility for that.

