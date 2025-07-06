Tony Khan is making the same mistake WWE made with Liv Morgan

With AEW All In 2025 drawing close, Tony Khan is making a big mistake similar to WWE. At one point, it looked like Liv Morgan would face Nikki Bella at WWE Evolution 2025. However, the former Women's World Champion suffered an injury during her match against Kairi Sane. Her plan to face Nikki Bella is not an option anymore as the Stamford-based promotion has to pivot to fit the WWE legend on the show. Tony Khan might be making the same mistake with his stars.
Tony Khan is letting several top stars compete close to All In
With All In being AEW's biggest PPV of the year, Tony should let some of the top names who are competing at the show get some rest. However, this is not what's happening. Instead, several stars, who are competing in major matches at All In: Texas, featured in matches this week on Dynamite. In fact, Mercedes Mone even defended her title against Mina Shirakawa, which should not have happened so close to All In.
Additionally, Kazuchika Okada defended his title against Kota Ibushi on Dynamite, which could have taken a toll on him. Tony Khan's idea behind booking these matches was to advance storylines but he could've done that without having them compete in matches.
An injury could've derailed major plans
It could be a bad idea for Tony Khan to book his top stars in AEW since an injury this close to the biggest show of the year would've caused AEW to pivot and make changes to the show, which would only upset their faithful fans who spent their hard-earned money and time to be at the show.
Imagine if Kazuchika Okada had gotten injured during his match against Kota Ibushi, and a replacement was named to face Kenny Omega at All In. This would've made many people upset, as this is one of the most highly anticipated matches of the night.
This has happened before in AEW
AEW faced a similar problem earlier this year when Brian Cage and Lance Archer were supposed to challenge Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team Titles at Dynasty 2025. However, Cage injured himself at an independent show, and the match was changed on the fly, with Bryan Keith and Big Bill replacing Brian Cage and Lance Archer. While in no way Tony's fault, such last-minute changes before the biggest PPV of the year could've hurt the company's reputation.
It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will rest some of his top stars next week, as preparation for the annual extravaganza hits its peak.