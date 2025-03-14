Tony Khan must give in to former WWE Champion's terms and conditions before Triple H swoops in

AEW President Tony Khan should sign a former WWE Champion and make him All Elite before Triple H enters the race. Jinder Mahal was one of the top heels in WWE. He has been a free agent since April 2024 and performs on different independent shows under the ring name Raj Dhesi.

Triple H has successfully signed multiple former AEW stars in recent months. Ricky Saints and Penta are the few big signees who jumped the ship. Rey Fenix and Malakai Black are reportedly on their way to global sports entertainment. Meanwhile, Tony Khan has fallen behind in signing top free agents. Recently, he brought Mike Bailey to the company.

Jinder Mahal's career needs a fresh start. The company didn't book him well in the latter months, and the Rock also buried him multiple times. To get ahead in the race, the AEW President should bring Jinder to the company.

In a recent interview, Mahal claimed that he might need a big cheque to sign a deal with a company.

"Yeah, of course, if it makes sense, of course. Business-wise, there has to be enough zeros on a piece of paper for me to sign it, but I’m just having fun. I’ve been very blessed in my career. I had a long career and invested most of my earnings throughout my years," he said. [H/T - 411MANIA]

Creative Freedom in AEW might get him over

The former WWE Champion has much potential, but the previous promotion's creative booking didn't explore it much. Throughout the years, he was presented as a stereotypical Indian heel, which didn't help him elevate.

Tony Khan provides creative freedom, which might help the Mahajara find the perfect gimmick for him. It will be interesting to see how the former star will be booked for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Assemble a faction of former WWE Champions

Jinder Mahal's reign as WWE Champion was one of the most criticized. AEW, too, includes many former WWE Champions. Stars like Cope, Bobby Lashley, and Jon Moxley have been huge in AEW and have won titles there.

He should be aligned with former champions to make Jinder Mahal's arrival a massive success. While Moxley leads the Death Riders, the Maharaja should join Cope and Bobby Lashley to rule AEW's kingdom.

Plenty of dream matches for Jinder Mahal in AEW

AEW has many stars who could elevate Jinder Mahal to greatness as a wrestler. The latter already has a good physique. With suitable opponents, he could quickly improve as an in-ring wrestler. However, his matches in the global sports entertainment juggernaut were slow, and fans didn't seem to enjoy them.

With Jinder arriving at 'where the best wrestle,' he could get over with the crowd, something that didn't happen in WWE. Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, MJF, and Swerve Strickland are a few names that could elevate his character and in-ring skills.

It will be interesting to see if the Maharaja ever steps into the Jacksonville-based promotion.

