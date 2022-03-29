"Complex and important conversations" - Tony Khan on the potential of an AEW streaming service

AEW president Tony Khan has responded to rumors of a potential streaming service that will carry AEW programming in the near future, stating that it's something that has been discussed with media partner WarnerMedia.

After the acquisition of Ring of Honor was announced in March 2022, many began to wonder whether this was a big step towards potentially bringing an all-AEW streaming service, or a wrestling section led by AEW on the popular site HBO Max.

In a recent interview with The Outlaw Nation on their show "Strong Style", Tony Khan revealed that conversations have not only happened, but that everyone involved is on the same wavelength:

“I don’t have an update on where that content will live exactly yet, but I know that eventually, we’ll get it figured out,” Khan said. “We’re talking to WarnerMedia all the time and these are very complex and important conversations to have. But I think everybody’s aligned and wants to do the same thing, which is, make the fans happy and give the fans access to the great wrestling they want to watch.” said Tony Khan (H/T Wrestling Inc).

Currently, AEW programming is available to international fans via FITE TV, which also carries shows from the likes of NJPW, GCW and NWA. However, in the United States, no such platform is available at the time of writing.

With Tony Khan owning AEW and ROH, an extensive library is slowly coming together

With AEW only being three years old, there would of course be a lot of content available for fans, but would that be enough to warrant an entire streaming service?

Now that Tony Khan has purchased Ring of Honor and all its IPs, an extensive library of content is slowly coming together. The ROH library alone boasts 20 years of shows and pay-per-views, including the 2018 supershow "All In" - AEW's precursor event.

With Khan having developed working relationships with the likes of AAA in Mexico, DDT and NJPW in Japan and IMPACT in the United States during AEW's short existence, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for another video library to fall into the lap of the AEW president.

