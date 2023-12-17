Tony Khan could pull off a major twist by unveiling top AEW stars as The Devil's henchmen? Looking at the chances

Amid the speculations regarding the identity of the Devil and his masked assailants, the AEW President & CEO Tony Khan could shock the wrestling world by revealing unexpected stars as the henchmen.

On an episode of AEW Dynamite a few months ago, a group of masked thugs assaulted 'Switchblade' Jay White backstage, and the thugs were led by a man wearing The Devil mask like MJF. However, Maxwell later revealed that it was not him and that his mask had been stolen. Ever since then, the speculations regarding the identity of the masked man have been running wild.

Weeks later, the Devil made more appearances on TV and took out MJF's friends and enemies. The assailants took out The Acclaimed and, recently, "Hangman" Adam Page in backstage attacks. Amid the speculations running wild, Tony Khan could pull a twist by revealing The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn as the masked thugs.

They were also attacked and put through the glass by the Devil's assailants, but it could also be a swerve to keep the fans guessing. This could also be a possibility, considering the World Trios Champions made their TV return on the latest episode of Collision and called out the AEW World Champion, MJF, for the attack as well.

On the other hand, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn also make sense as the Devil's henchmen, considering if MJF eventually reveals himself as the masked man and The Acclaimed as his henchmen since they are friends. Only time will tell if this actually turns out to be the case.

AEW World Trios Championship match announced for Collision next week

As the AEW World Trios Champion, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn made their TV return in a backstage segment on Collision, but they were interrupted by the Top Flight. Dante and Darius Martin, along with Action Andretti, laid down a challenge for the World Trios Championship, and the match has been made official for next week on Collision.

It remains to be seen whether The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn could successfully retain their titles in their first defense after being out for weeks.

