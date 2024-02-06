Tony Khan to punish top AEW star for recent controversy? Exploring the possibility

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan could punish one of his top stars and current champion for his recent promo, where he took a dig at one of the biggest controversies going on in pro wrestling currently.

The top star in question is American professional wrestler and rapper Max Caster. Caster is currently the AEW World Trios Champion alongside Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn. Moreover, Caster is known for taking shots at various stars and controversies with his rapping style. He has garnered a lot of attention through his shots in the past as well.

Meanwhile, Max Caster has attracted attention and controversy by seemingly referencing the sexual misconduct allegations against Vince McMahon. During his appearance at the Alpha-1 Wrestling event, Caster mentioned Mr. McMahon and said the following:

“You wanna try me on the mic? Get a different plan cause I’m freaky with the words like I’m Vince McMahon.”

While it may be funny to many fans, it could also cause an online outrage from the wrestling community for making fun of Vince McMahon by referencing the allegations. In case there is a major backlash, it could force Tony Khan to take some action against Caster as well.

The primary action that Tony Khan could enact is to take the AEW World Trios Championship away from The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn by having them lose it. It would be interesting to see whether Tony would face backlash and Max Caster would be punished for his promo.

AEW President Tony Khan also took a shot at Vince McMahon in the past

As many fans know, AEW President Tony Khan is very active on social media and garners attention due to his controversial tweets. Back in October 2023, Tony took a shot at Vince McMahon and the allegations against him while reacting to a fan:

"If Sir Vince McMahon said this, it would be the least of his alleged misdeeds."

You can check out Tony Khan's tweet below:

Only time will tell if Max Caster's comments will cause outrage within the internet wrestling community and what the consequences will be.

How do you feel about Max Caster taking a shot at Vince McMahon's allegations? Sound off in the comments section below!

