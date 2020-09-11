Tony Khan reacts to having to replace Jon Moxley due to Renee Young testing positive in WWE

Jon Moxley and Renee Young's marriage is well known, and the two are extremely popular among wrestling fans. Currently, Jon Moxley is the AEW Champion in the company, having won and defeated everyone who has challenged him for the title. Renee Young also recently left WWE, and is spending time relaxing and working on the next step in her career. However, at one point in time, while Renee Young was working in WWE, she tested positive for Covid-19. This resulted in Jon Moxley, who had obviously been in her proximity, having to be pulled from an AEW Championship match that he had been scheduled to be a part of.

Now, in an interview on The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, Tony Khan talked about having to replace Jon Moxley at the last moment after Renee Young tested positive.

Tony Khan on having to replace Jon Moxley after Renee Young tested positive

AEW President Tony Khan talked about the time that he had to replace Jon Moxley at Fyter Fest at the last moment because his wife, Renee Young, had tested positive for Covid-19 while a part of WWE. Tony Khan went on to say that it was easier to run shows when they could add talents than when they had to scramble to replace stars.

Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage for the AEW World Title has been moved to July 15th at Fight for the Fallen. #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/H5hc1fsNgj — EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) July 2, 2020

"It's that much harder when people aren't there. Going into Fight for the Fallen when we had some changes to Fyter Fest, it wasn't exactly as we were originally thinking of doing it but it worked out incredibly well, I thought, under the circumstances. And all the shows did really good numbers. So yeah, it's fun but it's a lot easier when you have to pivot because you sign great new talent like FTR as opposed to when you have to pivot because people aren't available in a pandemic."

In the end, the match between Brian Cage and Jon Moxley was booked for a few weeks after the intended date at AEW Fight For The Fallen, and it lived up to the hype. Jon Moxley defeated Brian Cage as he had the armbar locked in when Cage's manager, Taz, threw in the towel on behalf of his client.