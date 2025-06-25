Tony Khan to replace top AEW star for All In 2025 after a shocking incident? Exploring the possibility

All In is shaping up to be a great show, featuring a stacked lineup of great matches. One of the marquee matches at the event is Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Unified Championship. There is a chance that Omega could be declared unable to compete, and Tony Khan could replace him with his legendary tag team partner, Kota Ibushi.

A few weeks ago, during the contract signing for their match, Omega was brutally attacked by Okada along with Don Callis. At the end of the segment, Omega was coughing up blood from his mouth.

Last week on Collision, Omega's long-time friend and tag team partner Kota Ibushi made his return to AEW after a long hiatus. He confronted the AEW Continental Champion on the episode. The Don Callis Family, along with Okada, could take notice of this and try to corner the Best Bout Machine.

Okada, along with other members of the Don Callis Family, could attack Omega brutally when he is alone. This could lead to Omega being declared unfit to compete at All In: Texas. AEW President Tony Khan could replace Omega with his teammate Kota Ibushi to have him face Okada for the Continental Title.

Ibushi could beat Okada for the title at All In and celebrate his victory with Omega. The two could then face each other at All Out in Toronto to finally unify the championship in a match with a lot of history. While this is a very far-fetched possibility, it'll be interesting to see the developments that come before All In: Texas.

Don Callis shares his thoughts on Kota Ibushi's AEW return after 19-month hiatus

Kota Ibushi made his return on last week's episode of Collision along with Mark Briscoe to confront Okada and Don Callis. Following this, both Okada and Callis were visibly frustrated.

In a backstage interview, Callis shared his thoughts on Ibushi's return after he had attacked the Callis Family.

"I don't wanna hear Kota Ibushi's name. Kota Ibushi is a dangerous maniac. He's the most dangerous striker I've ever seen in wrestling, what the hell is he doing here? This is ridiculous. This is not gonna stand Kota, I'm gonna put you in the same hospital with your Golden Lover friend Kenny Omega, I promise you that. Don't worry about anything Okada, we got this," Callis said. [0:10 - 0:32]

It'll be interesting to see how things progress ahead of All In now that Kenny Omega has backup.

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More

