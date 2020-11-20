Tony Khan reveals the next step for the AEW brand 

The AEW President, Tony Khan, recently sat down with Sporting News to talk about All Elite Wrestling. While talking to them about the company, Tony Khan opened up about the AEW brand and what was the next plan for them to expand it.

AEW has recently introduced video games and revealed that they are going to be releasing video games in the near future. With different games aimed at different audiences, it will help to increase the exposure that AEW has on a global scale.

Tony Khan on the next step for the AEW brand

Tony Khan talked about some of the areas where AEW could grow and mentioned the 'world of streaming' as a potential avenue.

"I think there are a lot of potential areas we could grow in. Those are really important ones to focus on right now. I think the world of streaming, there could be a lot of options in streaming, and we haven't done much in that space yet. But right now, I'm really happy with the content we are presenting."

Tony Khan said that he knew to compete in the current market the games and action figures had to be of the highest quality.

"For us to present something similar to our action figures, similar to the video games, it's got to be something of great quality, something there's great demand for — and those are two of the things that we have the biggest demand for. I think that the world of streaming offers a lot of possibilities and a lot of options, but I also don't want to oversaturate our content, and I don't want to over-stimulate the audience necessarily, so that's a slippery slope, too."

"I think focusing on the action figures and video games, they're going to be great revenue streams for us. And I don't want to put the cart before the horse and look to other ones before we've really gotten everybody their action figures. I want to make sure you get your action figures."

Tony Khan went on to say that when the toys and video games started to fly out and off the shelves, AEW was going to look at more revenue streams to increase their exposure.