AEW President Tony Khan discloses top star's injury nixed storyline plans involving Danhausen

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke about scrapped plans for Danhausen and Orange Cassidy, owing to the latter's shoulder injury.

The Face of the Revolution ladder match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view involved a number of heavy-hitting contestants. In the midst of the action, Orange Cassidy fell prey to a particularly nasty bump. At one point, Keith Lee threw 'Freshly Squeezed' out of the ring over the top rope, resulting in the latter suffering a significant impact to his shoulder.

Tony Khan recently appeared on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement podcast recently, where he disclosed that Cassidy's injury resulted in scrapped plans for him and Danhausen to continue working together at Revolution.

Although no concrete plans were revealed regarding the two, fans may see Orange Cassidy and Danhausen interacting again once the former has fully recovered from his injury.

Tony Khan recently announced a joint pay-per-view with NJPW

This week's Dynamite had a massive surprise in store for fans, as the AEW-NJPW Supershow was announced by the All Elite President.

AEW has had a comfortable working relationship with NJPW for a while now, with many New Japan stars like Kenta, Yuji Nagata, and Jay White appearing on the All Elite scene. Recently, Samoa Joe even faced off against Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki for the ROH TV Championship.

The fruitful collaboration between the two promotions has now been taken to the next level with the joint pay-per-view being announced. The highly anticipated event, titled AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, will take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on June 26 this year.

Considering the wild popularity of both companies, the Supershow at June 26 is expected to draw in a lot of attention. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the event unfolds.

