Tony Khan's AEW announces partnership with Diamond Select Toys, roster members to appear at famous convention

Members of Tony Khan's AEW roster will be getting the Diamond Select Toys treatment this summer. The famous toy company will be making special edition figures for stars like CM Punk and Sting.

Founded in 1999, DST has produced some of the most sought-after collectable items in the pop culture space. The company has secured lucrative partnerships with the likes of Sony, Marvel Comics and Disney.

Now it's the turn of All Elite Wrestling to be featured as collectables. In a press release, it was announced that a number of AEW stars will be immortalized in a variety of items, scheduled to be released later this year.

"I've been a fan of wrestling for as long as I can remember, AEW is the home of some of the most thrilling talent in the business, so we look forward to spotlighting these stars in our fan-favorite product lines for fans everywhere." said DST President Chuck Terciera.

On top of this announcement, the press release also detailed that several AEW stars such as CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Jade Cargill will be appearing at the world-famous San Diego Comic Con on July 23rd 2022 for a panel discussion moderated by AEW announcer Excalibur.

Tony Khan will be a busy bee on July 23rd 2022

On the same night as the new DST collaboration, Tony Khan will be busy putting together another exciting night of professional wrestling.

However, it won't be an AEW show. TK will be organizing the upcoming Ring of Honor pay-per-view "Death Before Dishonor" which will take place in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow LFG! ROH Death Before Dishonor taking place on July 23rd in Lowell, Mass near me. What an amazing poster as well. ROH Reboot already looking so good. Samoa Joe, FTR, Jonathan Gresham, Wheeler Yuta, Mercedes Martinez, Jay Lethal featured. LFG! ROH Death Before Dishonor taking place on July 23rd in Lowell, Mass near me. What an amazing poster as well. ROH Reboot already looking so good. Samoa Joe, FTR, Jonathan Gresham, Wheeler Yuta, Mercedes Martinez, Jay Lethal featured. https://t.co/z88opnmbvS

While Khan has not booked any matches for the event so far, Jay Lethal has laid down the gauntlet to the ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe for a title clash at the event.

What matches would you like to see at the second ROH event of 2022? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling as we will have all of the news as it breaks!

