"Be like a Legion of Doom type team" - Tony Khan's plans for top AEW tag team's signature look

AEW President Tony Khan is said to be a huge fan of the new signature look of top tag team Santana and Ortiz. Khan encouraged the two men to become like the legendary tag team the Legion of Doom when it comes to their attire.

Santana and Ortiz have started sporting different variations of face paint during their matches. The look began in AEW during their classic "Parking Lot Brawl" with Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta in 2020, before painting themselves up again for the "Blood and Guts" match against The Pinnacle in 2021.

During an interview with "Web Is Jericho," Santana explained the origins of what he likes to call his "war paint" dating back to the two men's stint in IMPACT Wrestling.

"We did it at Impact,'' said Santana. ''We had a feud with Abyss and Crazzy Steve. They were writing off the group. They had an idea for us to do a funeral for them. I automatically thought it would be cool if we painted our face like (in the movie) ‘Dead Presidents.’ We all have similar taste in movies, so everyone right away got the reference. It got a pretty good reaction. Since then on, we pretty much used it as a war paint. (H/T POST Wrestling.)

Ortiz would chime in to state that, while using the paint on a regular basis devalues its meaning, Tony Khan was a huge fan and encouraged them to become like legendary tag team the Legion of Doom.

"After ‘Blood and Guts’, the general consensus was everyone thought it looked really cool. So it kind of caught fire then (...) after ‘Blood and Guts,’ Tony was like, ‘I want you guys to go forward and kind of be like a Legion of Doom-type tag team or the Road Warriors.’ To have that kind of look and feel." (H/T POST Wrestling.)

Tony Khan has many face painted individuals to contend with on the AEW roster

Face paint is in vogue when it comes to the AEW roster. Santana and Ortiz are looking to become the next Legion of Doom, Sting and Darby Allin sport both their own and each other's paint at times and Tony Khan's newest signing also rocks a unique look.

Danhausen debuted for AEW at the "Beach Break" edition of Dynamite, emerging from underneath the ring during the unsanctioned "Lights Out" match between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy.

Danhausen has been a fan favorite amongst internet wrestling fans for some time, and the love was shown by the AEW fans when he made his surprise debut. His first AEW T-Shirt was made available on ShopAEW.com this past week.

