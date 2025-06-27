Tony Khan to suspend former AEW Champion for his recent actions outside the company? Exploring the chances

A former AEW World Champion could get suspended by the company's President, Tony Khan, due to his recent actions. The incident took place outside the Jacksonville-based promotion this week.
Tony Khan could suspend former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Last week at Grand Slam Mexico, MJF squared off against Mistico (fka Sin Cara). The Salt of the Earth disqualified himself by hitting the legendary luchador with a low blow. He also removed Mistico's mask in order to disrespect him.
Max and The Hurt Syndicate also launched an assault on Mistico until Jet Speed, Bandido, and Mascara Dorada came to his rescue. The story is far from over, as MJF attacked Mistico yet again. The former AEW World Champion returned to MLW after five years and ambushed Mistico from behind. MJF also challenged the luchador to a rematch, as he is not done with him.
While Maxwell's return to MLW was a cool moment, it might not go down well with Tony Khan. The unannounced MLW appearance and attack on Mistico by MJF could lead to his suspension from TV by Tony.
The suspension could last until All In on July 12, where Max and Mistico could settle their animosity in a singles match. It will be interesting to see how the erstwhile Sin Cara retaliates against MJF's attack.
Former AEW World Champion is set for a multi-man match on Dynamite 300
This Wednesday, on the 300th episode of Dynamite, former AEW World Champion MJF is slated for a four-way match with a huge stipulation. Last Wednesday, Mark Briscoe won his four-way match to secure the number one spot in the Casino Gauntlet, which is set to take place at All In.
At Dynamite 300, MJF will be up against AR Fox, Brody King, and Anthony Bowens in a four-way encounter to determine who will get the second spot in the Casino Gauntlet on July 12.
It remains to be seen if Maxwell Jacob Friedman manages to secure the number two spot for Casino Gauntlet this Wednesday.