  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Tony Khan to suspend top AEW star after a serious incident on Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

Tony Khan to suspend top AEW star after a serious incident on Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 08, 2025 09:44 GMT
AEW President Tony Khan (Image via AEW
AEW President Tony Khan (Image via AEW's Youtube and X)

Tony Khan has been producing some of the best wrestling shows over the past year in AEW. With the annual WrestleDream pay-per-view only a few weeks away, he might suspend a major star due to his actions on this week's Dynamite. The star is none other than the former AEW World Tag Team Champion Darby Allin.

Ad

Darby has been involved in a feud with Jon Moxley ever since his shocking return at the All In: Texas event in July. He recently faced Moxley in a Coffin match at All Out which he ended up losing due to an interference from a returning Pac. After the match, Darby set Moxley on fire backstage and the two are now set to compete in an "I Quit" match against each other at WrestleDream.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This week on AEW Dynamite's Title Tuesday episode Darby made a surprise appearance while Pac was in the ring. He sprayed Pac with a pepper spray and was carrying a taser with him. When the Death Riders tried to approach Darby, he revealed that he had a Molotov Cocktail with him which he was about to throw before security intervened.

This level of violent behaviour from Darby could force the AEW President Tony Khan to suspend him until his match at WrestleDream. There is a good chance that Darby will face some kind of consequences for getting too violent on TV.

Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Tony will actually suspend Darby following the events of Dynamite.

Former WWE star Santos Escobar could soon join the Tony Khan led promotion

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar recently left the Stamford-based promotion after nearly 6 years. Since then, fans have been expecting him to join All Elite Wrestling.

Another star Andrade left WWE few weeks ago and immediately joined making his return on last week's Dynamite. He aligned himself with the Don Callis Family and fans were expecting that Escobar would do the same by appearing on this week's episode of Dynamite.

However, that didn't happen on this week's show. It will be interesting to see if the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion will join the Tony Khan led promotion in the coming weeks.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ishan Dubey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications