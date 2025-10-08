Tony Khan to suspend top AEW star after a serious incident on Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

Tony Khan has been producing some of the best wrestling shows over the past year in AEW. With the annual WrestleDream pay-per-view only a few weeks away, he might suspend a major star due to his actions on this week's Dynamite. The star is none other than the former AEW World Tag Team Champion Darby Allin.Darby has been involved in a feud with Jon Moxley ever since his shocking return at the All In: Texas event in July. He recently faced Moxley in a Coffin match at All Out which he ended up losing due to an interference from a returning Pac. After the match, Darby set Moxley on fire backstage and the two are now set to compete in an &quot;I Quit&quot; match against each other at WrestleDream.This week on AEW Dynamite's Title Tuesday episode Darby made a surprise appearance while Pac was in the ring. He sprayed Pac with a pepper spray and was carrying a taser with him. When the Death Riders tried to approach Darby, he revealed that he had a Molotov Cocktail with him which he was about to throw before security intervened.This level of violent behaviour from Darby could force the AEW President Tony Khan to suspend him until his match at WrestleDream. There is a good chance that Darby will face some kind of consequences for getting too violent on TV. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt will be interesting to see if Tony will actually suspend Darby following the events of Dynamite. Former WWE star Santos Escobar could soon join the Tony Khan led promotionFormer WWE Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar recently left the Stamford-based promotion after nearly 6 years. Since then, fans have been expecting him to join All Elite Wrestling.Another star Andrade left WWE few weeks ago and immediately joined making his return on last week's Dynamite. He aligned himself with the Don Callis Family and fans were expecting that Escobar would do the same by appearing on this week's episode of Dynamite.However, that didn't happen on this week's show. It will be interesting to see if the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion will join the Tony Khan led promotion in the coming weeks.