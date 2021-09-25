Tony Khan references Triple H while sending a message to AEW fans ahead of Rampage: Grand Slam 

Tony Khan recently referenced Triple H in a tweet he sent out a few hours before AEW Rampage: Grand Slam began airing.

Referencing NXT supremo Triple H's comments, Khan tweeted that two years ago, AEW's competitors believed the rating game was a marathon, not a sprint. He further stated that while WWE has been around for 40 years, Khan's promotion has covered more ground than any other company had in the first two years of existence.

Furthermore, Tony Khan urged AEW fans to tune into Rampage: Grand Slam and make it the most-watched show on cable on Friday night. Check out the AEW President's tweet below:

"<2 years ago, our competitors said this is a marathon, not a sprint. They were right. They’ve also had a head start of >40 years & in <2 years we’ve made up more ground from scratch than anyone in wrestling history. Let’s FN GO TONIGHT. Let’s make #AEWRampage 1 on cable TONIGHT!" said Tony Khan.

In an earlier tweet, Tony Khan thanked fans for making AEW Dynamite the most-watched show on cable for the past five weeks. He also hyped Rampage: Grand Slam cards, saying they had their most star-studded card ever put up on TV. Check out his tweet below:

"Thank you for making #AEWDynamite the #1 show on cable for the past 5 Wednesdays! #AEWRampageGrand Slam is on TNT TONIGHT! It’s an incredible card Tonight! It’s our most star-studded 2 hour tv ever with @CMPunk’s return to tv wrestling & so many Big stars in Big matches TONIGHT!" tweeted Tony Khan.

AEW Rampage: Grand Slam will air a taped version this week

This week's AEW Rampage: Grand Slam was taped immediately following Dynamite: Grand Slam on Wednesday night. New York fans were treated to four hours of incredible action, with a packed card featuring the who's who of AEW.

Despite the spoilers being out on the internet, Tony Khan and AEW would expect a healthy hike in Rampage's ratings, owing to the star power on the show. CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Jon Moxley are just among others on Friday.

Here's the updated card for AEW Rampage: Grand Slam:

CM Punk vs Powerhouse Hobbs Lights Out match Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki. Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus vs Adam Cole and The Young Bucks Penelope Ford vs Anna Jay Men of the Year vs Chris Jericho and Jake Hager Santana, Ortiz, and the Lucha Brothers vs The Butcher and The Blade and Private Party

