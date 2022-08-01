"Keep an eye on it" - Tony Khan weighs in on Triple H resuming creative control in WWE

AEW president Tony Khan has given his honest opinion on whether or not Triple H taking over the creative side of WWE will have an effect on the direction of his company.

After the shocking news of Vince McMahon retiring from his position as the CEO of WWE, "The Game" was made head of the creative team to the joy of many wrestling fans across the world.

The main reason for the positive reception to the news is the work that the "Cerebral Assassin" did when he had full control over the NXT brand in the 2010s, which garnered universal acclaim from fans, critics and wrestlers alike.

But what will this mean for AEW? Speaking on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Tony Khan noted that Triple H being in charge will be a great thing for wrestling fans, but he also said that he thinks it will not be a bad thing for his company.

"Keep an eye on it. I don’t think that’s gonna be dots that will connect, and I definitely think that it’s probably gonna be a change in the management philosophy I would totally think. That being said, I’m not sure it’s gonna be a bad thing for AEW, but I do think it’ll be a good thing for the wrestling fans." (H/T POSTWrestling).

Khan was also asked about the recent news regarding former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham asking for his release, and whether or not this had anything to do with what was going on in WWE regarding Triple H assuming creative control.

"It depends on who it is and it depends on who the person is if I would grant them their release or not. But, I don’t think those two situations had anything to do with each other." (H/T POSTWrestling).

Tony Khan and Triple H went to war in the "Wednesday Night Wars"

It might have been something coined by fans wanting to pick sides, but the competitive rivalry between Tony Khan's AEW and Triple H's NXT was one of the most entertaining parts of the weekly wrestling calendar for a period of time.

From October 2019 through to April 2021, both AEW and NXT went head-to-head on Wednesday nights, similar to the way WWE and WCW went to war in 1990s.

While there was never an official declaration of war between the two companies, it is clear who picked up the victory in the end, with AEW not only beating NXT for most of the weeks in the ratings but also beating them in the key 18-49 demographic every single week, apart from once, for 18 months straight.

